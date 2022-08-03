A 28-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night on the city’s north side.

Racine police responded at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of Yout Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Romelle Miller, of Racine, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Man in custody

Isaiah Martinez Phillips, 21, also of Racine, was taken into custody and booked into the Racine County Jail on a felony charge of reckless homicide and two felony charges of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

