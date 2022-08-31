RACINE – A Racine man suffered minor injuries in a fire that remains under investigation.

According to a press release from the RFD, crews were called at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 30 to a home in the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue. The caller said he needed rescue and was on the back balcony of the home.

Several trucks arrived at the same time, and the man was successfully removed from the balcony. The blaze was considered extinguished an hour later. In all, 25 firefighters actively worked the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was treated and released a couple of hours later.

Estimated damages total $65,000: $50,000 for the structure and $15,000 for the contents. This incident remains under investigation.

Police & Fire

