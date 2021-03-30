Advertisements

Easter is quickly approaching. Are you still deciding where to grab Easter brunch, or are you thinking about cooking at home? Save yourself the hassle and follow this guide for Easter brunch options in Racine and Kenosha County.

Spending Easter at a local business or grabbing something to go is a great way to support the restaurant industry in the area.

1. Roma Lodge

Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring Street, is having their annual Easter Bunny Breakfast on April 3, 2021. Breakfast will run from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. and will include multiple dining options. The Easter Bunny will be present for photos. Please bring your own camera or phones for the event.

On the Menu:

Chef Carved Ham

Sausage/Bacon

Scrambled Eggs

Hashbrowns

French Toast Sticks

Assorted Juices

Reservations for this event are required due to capacity restrictions. Call 262-886-3610 to reserve your spot. The cost for this event are as follows:

Adults $12.95 plus tax

Children (5 to 12 years old) $8.95

Kids (4 years old and younger) Free

Easter brunch is being served at Charcoal Grill and Rotisserie at their locations in Racine, 8300 Washington Ave, and in Burlington, 580 Milwaukee Ave. From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. the whole family can dine on Easter Sunday.

This brunch cost $25 for adults, $10 for children, and children ages 3 and younger eat free. Make reservations by calling ahead.

On the Menu:

French Toast, Pancakes, Waffles

Scrambled eggs, Eggs Benedict, Biscuits and Gravy

Hash browns, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables

Apple Smoked Bacon, Pork Sausage Links

Build Your Own Omelet

Smoked Meat Section: Sliced Roast Beef, Pineapple Glazed Ham Steaks

Panko Cod

Rotisserie Chicken

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Baby Back Ribs

Fresh Fruit

Join with the family at the Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Rd, in Waterford, WI. Brunch will start at 10 a.m. and be served until 2 p.m on April 4. The Easter Sunday brunch will be held in Plantation Hall Banquet Hall.

The cost of the event is $32.99 for adults, and $11.99 for children ages 3 to 10 years old.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling (262)-534-9291.

On the Menu:

Chef Carved Prime Rib

Chef Carved Ham

Tilapia with a Lemon Dill Sauce

Italian Chicken with Marinara

St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs

Beef Tenderloin Tips with Mushrooms and Red Wine Sauce

Seasoned Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Potato

American Potatoes

Vegetable De Jour

Made to Order Omelets

French Toast

Biscuits and Gravy

Scrambled Eggs

Bacon & Sausage

Salad Bar

Baked Rolls

Dessert Assortments

Are not feeling too comfortable with the idea of dining in at a restaurant? No worries, Twisted Cuisine, 7546 Sheridan Road, has Take and Heat Easter Meals. This way you can enjoy the meal, but in the comfort of your home. Call (262)-564-0220 for reservations.

Orders must be placed by Wednesday March 31. Pick up will be held on April 3. These meals will be individually packaged.

On the Menu:

Entrees:

Prime Rib Entree- $27 per person

Chicken Marsala- $23 per person

Ham- $23 per person

Sides:

Brown Sugar Carrots

Mac & Cheese

Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad

Cream Cheese Corn

Kidney Bean Salad

Green Beans and Roasted Onions

Twice Baked Potato (+ $2 each)

Biscuits and Gravy (+ $4.95 each)

Side Salad with Dressing

Additionally Includes: dinner roll with butter, slice of apple pie, and heating instructions, extra sides may be purchased for $4

Baker Street Restaurant and Pub, 6208 Green Bay Road, in Kenosha is having an Easter brunch that you don’t want to miss out on. On April 3 and April 4, you can enjoy this special. Food will be served from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m..

Reservations are recommended, but walk ins are also welcomed. Call 262-657-7888 for arrangements.

Adults can eat for $22.99, youth dine for $14.99, and children for $10.99.

On the Menu:

Breakfast Entrees:

Scrambled and Denver Eggs

Crispy Bacon & Sausage

Buttermilk Pancakes, Blueberry Pancakes

Cinnamon French Toast

Hashbrowns

Biscuits and Gravy

Main Entrees:

BBQ ribs

Oven Roasted Turkey

Honey Baked Ham

Scampi Shrimp Over Seasoned Rice

Jumbo Fried Rice

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Homemade Fresh Cranberry Sauce

Sage Stuffing

Mashed Potatoes

Soup & Salad Bar

Fire Roasted Veggies

Baked & Sweet Potato Station

For more menu items, click here.

Apple Holler, 5006 South Sylvania, has meals available that can be taken home for cooking. Order your homemade Easter dinners by March 31. These meals will be ready for pick up Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4. Call 262-884-7100 to order or by online here.

On the Menu:

Slow Roasted Turkey

Apple Cider Glazed Ham

Prime Roast Beef

Each entree comes with multiple side fixings. The prices for these meals range, so click here for specific pricing information.

Filomena’s Restaurant and Cortese’s Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Road, in Kenosha is hosting an Easter brunch for both dine in and carry out. They will be open on April 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Easter Sunday Specials.

To go orders must be placed by April 2. Call 262-553-9469 to place an order.

On the Menu (To Go):

Half Pan of Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert ($75)

Carved Ham, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Bread, and Dessert ($65)

Chicken (20 piece), Italian Potatoes, Meatballs, Sausage, Garlic Bread ($60)

On the Menu (Dine In):

Ham with 3 sides to share and dessert

Prime Rib with 3 sides to share and dessert

Dine in at The Dish, 1220 North Ohio Street, or carry out for an Easter meal. Easter Brunch will be served in house, but also available for to go. Order now through noon on Friday, April 1st for pick up on Easter Sunday, April 4th.

You may place orders online here. At the check out, use drop down arrow to select specific date and time for your order to be ready. You can choose either ready and serve option or a take and bake option. These meals can be picked up through the drive thru.

Individual dinners are also available for purchase. The Dish is open 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

On the Menu (To Go):

Glazed Ham

Roast Turkey

Chuck Roast

Side 1 options: carrot, corn or broccoli

Side 2 options: stuffing or mashed potatoes with gravy. Meal includes 6 dinner rolls and 1 pie



On the Menu (Individual Meals):

Yankee Pot Roast with baby red potatoes, carrots, onions and pan gravy served with fresh baked dinner roll

Turkey Roast Platter-tender roast turkey, sage dressing, cranberries with a dinner roll

Honey Glazed Ham with your choice of two sides

Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave, isn’t just hosting Easter Brunch, but the celebrations are happening all weekend long. If you want to dine at Blue Bear, you can even book a private dining globe experience. There are plenty of vegan, gluten-free, and keto options available for Easter Brunch.

Food is always locally sourced, made from scratch, and sure to fill you up. If you feel like eating food from Blue Bear but want to skip the dining experience at the restaurant, they have Easter Family Meals To Go too. The meals to go are available for pick up at Blue Bear Bakery, 622 3 Mile Rd.

On the Menu (Dine In):

Visit the Easter Weekend Menu at bluebeareats.com

On the Menu (To Go):

Herb Stuffed Turkey Breast

Grilled Portabella Mushroom “Steak”

Whole Rosemary Roasted Chicken

Grass Fed Roast Beef

Call 262-456-7022 for vegan, keto, or gluten free options.

Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main Street, has a menu set and ready for Easter Sunday. They are offering Take and Bake Easter Meals. Until Tuesday March 30 you can order and have a meal ready for the holiday. Pick up will be between 11a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.

Place orders by calling 262-619-4110 or by emailing info@redonionracine.com.

On the Menu:

Breakfast/Brunch: $59.95 (serves 5 to 7)

Choose 1: Meat/Cheese or Vegetable/Cheese

Included: roasted red breakfast potatoes, bacon/Canadian bacon, fresh cut fruit, one dozen mini muffins or scones

Dinner: $74.95 (serves 5 to 7)

Choose 1: Smoked Virginia Ham, Meatloaf with Gravy, or Beef Tenderloin Tips with Egg Noodles with rosemary red roasted potatoes and mac n cheese

Sides Included (pick 1): fresh dill/chive candied baby carrots or grilled asparagus

Included: one dozen of fresh baked rolls

Dessert included (pick 1): baked apple pie or chocolate pie

