It’s that time of the year for festivals, fairs, and fun events. Bring on good food, tasty drinks, and time with family and friends. Racine County has several fun events happening this May as a way to kick off the summer season. Here are 10 of them.

1. Burlington Jamboree

Racine County has The Burlington Jamboree is back again. The festival once known as Chocolate Fest will take place Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30 at the Burlington Festival Grounds, 681 Maryland Ave. in Burlington.

Admission to the grounds is free. This annual event will be packed full of amusement rides, carnival food, carnival games, and Circus Shane’s Variety Show. There will also be pig, goat, and duck races. There will be a 4-H Petting Zoo, Touch-A-Truck, Bumper Boats, and Knocker Ball. There will be live music every day in the Lions Club Main Stage Beer Tent.

2. Blood Mary Fest

Bloody Mary Fest will be held at the Racine Zoo on May 14. Celebrate Bloody Mary Fest right way with a bloody mary in hand, listening to music from J. Ryan Trio along Lake Michigan. The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., with plenty of time to drink! Guests will have the chance to sample the best bloody marys that Racine has to offer. You betcha they will come with all the fixins. Chase down that bloody like a Wisconsinite would by enjoying a cold beer. At the end of the fest, The Racine Zoo will reveal the crowd favorite and winner for best presentation.

Participating contenders include:

Preregistration is required. There are no tickets for sale at the door. Visit the Racine Zoo’s website for more information.

3. Angel Fest

Angel Fest See more

4. Vintage Veggie Fest

Racine County has amazing produce. Vintage Veggie Fest is happening from May 12 through May 22, or while supplies last. This festival will be held at both Milaeger’s locations: 8717 WI-11 and 4838 Douglas Ave. Family and friends are welcome to try something new at Vintage Veggie Fest. Heirloom and gourmet vegetables will be available for a limited time. In addition to their large selection of standard edibles, they are offering 80 rare vegetables, for a limited time, this season. For a full list of vintage varieties, see their website.

5. Wisconsin’s Classic Cars for K9s

Come on out to the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 15th Ave., in Union Grove on May 14. Classic Cars for K9s will start at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. and feature a car show, silent auction, and food trucks. A separately-hosted gun show will be at the venue at the same time as well. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Wisconsin Police K9s.

Additionally, meet-and-greet with special guests, K9 Jerry Lee and Officer Edward Reeves at Wisconsin’s Classic Cars for K9’s event. Officer Reeves’ partner, K9 Jerry Lee, was shot in the line of duty in 2021. Since the accident, the German Shepherd has gone into retirement from service work. While he did not serve in Wisconsin, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to K9 Jerry Lee.

This event is sponsored by Wisconsin Vest-A-Dog.

6. Garden Par-Tea & Fashion Show

The Garden Par-Tea & Fashion Show event will be held at Halverson House, S100 W23450 County Line Road, in Waterford. The event will take place from noon until 3 p.m. on May 22. Tickets are $35 and include a Tea Luncheon, a Fashion Show presented by Rendezvous Jewelers and a one-of-a-kind vintage experience. Raffles will also be available, including beautiful flower baskets and centerpieces. A cash bar will be available for Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their favorite tea party attire.

7. Spring Into Summer Festival

Spring into summer at the Spring Into Summer Festival hosted by the Racine Public Library. This event is free and open to the public. It will feature literacy activities for kids of all ages and a free hot dog lunch. The lunches are provided until supplies run out. There will also be food trucks on-site to purchase goods from.

Additional activities include:

Storytimes, literacy activities and games

Information for summer camps, sports and adventures

Job opportunities for students

Summer School registration

FREE books

Register for a chance to win Samsung tablets, gift cards and more

The event will take place on Sat, May 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St.

8. Craft and Vendor Fair

A Craft and Vendor Fair, sponsored by First Student Bus Company, will be at 1608 South Oakes Road. The fair will kick off at 9 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. on May 21. Come support local artists, creators and vendors at this local event. This is a marketplace for home goods, crafts, jewelry, products and other goods.

9. Potpourri Garden Club Perennial Plant Sale

Get ready for the Potpourri Garden Club Perennial Plant Sale happening on May 21 from 8:30 a.m until 1:30 p.m. at Franksville Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave. This annual event, run by the Potpourri Garden Club, will take place rain or shine. Prices will be as low as $3 for hardy perennial plants. Proceeds from the plant sale benefit local organizations and projects. Past proceeds have benefited many Racine County organizations: Racine Visitors Center, Racine County Food Bank, Racine Library, Racine School’s gardening projects, Gateway horticulture scholarships, and many more local Racine County Projects. Total benevolence to date is over $150,000.00.

10. Caledonia Historical Society Spring Fling

Enjoy free admission to the Caledonia Historical Society’s grounds and historic buildings on May 15. Bring the family out starting at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the Caledonia Historical Society Spring Fling. There will be a bouncy house, rope making, hotdogs, popcorn and soda. There will be live music and a bake sale happening too.

Buildings available to visit will include an 1840s Log Cabin, 1850s Black Smith Shop, 1902 Milwaukee Road Depot and Caboose, 1919 Two-Story Machine Shed, and Double-walled Brick Ice House.

