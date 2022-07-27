Racine County offers a variety of produce, crops, and locally-grown goods. Shopping at farm stands allows you to support small businesses and find products made or grown close to home. Items like fruits, vegetables, eggs, honey, canned goods, and much more can be found at a local stand near you. Check out these farms stands that are currently active in Racine County.

1. Serenity Hill Homestead

Serenity Hill Homestead operates at W422 Potter Road in Burlington, Wisc. This family-operated farm stand offers chicken, duck, goose and turkey eggs. Seasonal produce, canned and baked goods are also available. On their farm, they also have goats and friendly barn cats.

Arrangements for pick-up can be made by visiting their Facebook page. In addition to Jody and Ron running a farm, they also work full-time. For hours of availability or to schedule a visit to the farm, message their Facebook page, text, or call 262-492-4543.

2. Old Glory Farmstead

Old Glory Farmstead is a small hobby farm located at 33800 Academy Rd. in Rochester, Wisc. The farm stand offers a variety of baked goods, canned goods, organic eggs, seasoning mixes and vegetables. Additionally, they offer locally raised goats and lamb.

The stand is restocked and open usually at 9 a.m. and closed at dusk. If unable to make it during these times, contact 262-893-8111 or reach out via their Facebook page. Updates about what is available can also be found on their page.

3. The Sweet Corner

Looking for something sweet? The Sweet Corner is located at the intersection of Newman Road and Independence Road in Mount Pleasant. This is a self-serve farm stand, so feel free to help yourself to sweet corn and other vegetables. The Sweet Corner is run by Borzynski’s Farm & Floral Market, 11600 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, Wisc.

To see what is available and for updates, check out The Sweet Corner’s Facebook page.

4. Golden Age Farm

Golden Age Farm offers farm-fresh samples, fresh cut florals, in-season produce, tasty preserves, festive wreaths and gourds, hand-made gifts, and treats. The farm stand is located on Erie Street and 4 1/2 Mile Road in Racine.

Keep up with their farm stand by visiting their Facebook page. They are open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

5. Zerzanek Farm

Zerzanek Farm has been around since 1927. Through the years, their family farm has served people living in Wind Point and those who pass through this side of town. Find their stocked stand at 332 Four Mile Road in Racine.

The stand currently has fresh flowers available and a select variety of produce. Per their social media, they have recently had beans, kohlrabi, patty pan squash and zucchini stocked. Find Zerzanek Farm on Instagram to see what growing on their farm.

6. Maybelle Farm & Floral Market

Maybe you are looking for some fresh flowers or locally grown produce? Maybelle Farm & Flower Market could be your go-to. They are located at 8708 County Road V in Caledonia. The stone shop farmstand is located on the west side of the road, just north of 7 1/2 Mile Road. Help yourself to a bouquet, vegetables, baked goods, micro greens, eggs, artisan gifts, coffee, and lemonade. This spot features the work of other local businesses too.

For behind-the-scenes information and to keep up with what is stocked at the stand, follow Maybelle Farm & Flower Market on Instagram or Facebook. Shop online as well on Market Wagon.

7. The Flower Child

Located at 17616 Spring St. in Union Grove is The Flower Child. Their specialty is providing the community with fresh flowers. When visiting their roadside stand, you can expect to see a variety of bouquets to choose from. All flowers are grown on their property.

They accept cash and Venmo. You can follow behind-the-scenes action by visiting their Facebook page.

8. Matt’s Produce

Matt’s Produce is a third-generation farm that started in 1927. They offer fresh fruits and produce at their stand, located at 7120 Braun Road. This family prides itself in having its corn sold in 26 states. Residents in Racine County have the chance to try their sweet corn this summer.

Throughout the year, they offer a variety of goods that change with the season. Find updates on their Facebook page.

9. Gall’s Garden Produce

Gall’s Garden Produce Farm is located at 141 S. Stuart Road in Mount Pleasant. They are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer a wide variety of different vegetables and fruits that rotate based on the season. Posts about what’s available can be found on their Facebook page. However, they always have their infamous garlic powder and popcorn for sale.

10. Amy’s Acre

Amy Wallner has been farming since 2014. In 2019, she began operating Amy’s Acre. She provides high-quality vegetables at her farm stand located at 8318 Six Mile Road in Caledonia. The stand is located on the east side of the driveway of the family’s home.

The stand is open daily from 8 a.m. until dusk. There are also farm-fresh eggs available. Additionally, due to the cold weather in the spring, the harvest has yet to be consistent. Therefore, people should check for updates on their website, Facebook and Instagram.

More farm fresh goodness

