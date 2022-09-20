Are you looking to get into the Halloween spirit? Visiting a haunted house, taking a hayride through a haunted forest or even doing a walking tour can be the answer. Get spooked and find thrills across Southeastern Wisconsin this September and October.

Check out these 10 spots for an eerie and whirlwind adventure in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Racine County

1. Abandoned Haunted House Complex

The Abandoned Haunted House Complex offers three different haunted houses to choose from this season. Choose from the Ambush Haunted House, Hysteria Haunted House, and the Stalker Haunted House. For a bonus thrill, attendees can take part in Abandoned Axe Throwing.

The complex is located at 2825 SE Frontage Road in Mount Pleasant. They open their haunted doors on Sept. 24 and the season ends on Nov. 5. View their schedule online.

2. Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta Haunted Hayride & Walk

Visit the Haunted Hayride & Walk Halloween event at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road, in Burlington this season. Board a haunted wagon, sit back, and try to relax as you are taken through the haunted woods at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta. Riders will visit the Witch’s Kitchen and after, choose to reboard the wagon or take a walk through the woods.

Whatever your path may be, the event will be haunted. Eventgoers may register now for the season’s activities. The hayride and walk will be held on Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29. Register online or at the door.

3. Haunted Historical Tours of Downtown Racine

Haunted Historical Tours of Downtown Racine featuring VAULT-O-VISION will take place this year in Downtown Racine. Those who are 16 years old and older are able to attend.

This walking tour in Downtown Racine will feature a tour projecting images of the ghosts of different buildings, and will feature past and paranormal activity. Those who attend will hear first-hand ghost narratives, from building occupants, and direct spirit contact from local medium Billy Givens.

Tour begins at Littleport Brewery, 214 Third St., and ends at Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St. Tickets are available online.

Milwaukee County

4. Spooky Stalks Haunted Cornfield

A cornfield on the outskirts of Milwaukee, located at 12000 W. Appleton Ave., offers a unique outdoor Halloween experience. A walk through their spooky stalks brings encounters of monsters and other creatures.

The event at Milwaukee’s only haunted corn stalks takes place on Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29. Learn more on their website.

5. The Hill Has Eyes

The Hill Has Eyes on you this Halloween. Located at 7005 S. Ballpark Drive, formerly 7900 Crystal Ridge Drive in Franklin, is a four-part haunted experience.

The Failed Escape is Milwaukee’s haunted trailer park, Hunger Hollow features haunted woods, the Carnivore is a haunted circus and Dead End is the haunted house. It’s 45 acres and 60 minutes of terror happening this Halloween.

Visit the website for dates and times to visit the spooky scenes.

Kenosha County

6. Dr. Destruction’s 30th Haunted Manor

Dr. Destruction celebrates his 30th year of giving people goosebumps at the Haunted Manor at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Kenosha. Take a break from family fall fun on the pumpkin farm and step into a frightening experience at the Haunted Manor.

The farm is open now through Oct. 30.

7. Kemper Center Haunted House

Kemper Center and Kenosha County Teen Task Force present the 2022 Haunted House at the Kemper Center, 6501 3rd Ave. in Kenosha.

Visit Kenosha shares that this year’s theme for the event is “Sector 13.” Learn about what that will look like this year on their website.

The haunted house will feature weekends full of horror and fright, but also fun for kiddos looking for entertainment. More details about this haunted house can be found online.

8. Soul Reapers Haunted House

Want to experience a soul-sucking and scary haunted house this season? Soul Reapers Haunted House is located at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St. in Wilmont.

Take a visit through Madame Mizery’s mansion, hop into the Hospital of Hell, and then slip into the swamp and mineshaft outback for a whole night of spookiness. Through the adventure, you’ll be accompanied by soul reapers.

Visit this spot and find out more online.

9. The Haunted Parlor

On the scariest night of the year, also known as Halloween, visit The Haunted Parlor, 4451 67th St., in Kenosha. This free and family-friendly garage is decorated for locals to explore. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. step into their haunted house.

Between trick-or-treating, stop by for a thrill. Find out more information and stay up to date by visiting their Facebook page.

Walworth County

10. Lake Geneva Ghost Walks

Old mansions and tales of unsettling pasts fill the Lake Geneva area. This Halloween, take a ghost walk tour and learn the haunted history of places such as the Maxwell Mansion, the Baker House and the lake itself.

The tour lasts nearly two hours and features an inside scoop of the town’s scariest and most historic past. An expert paranormal guide will lead the way. Book now for a tour happening this September or October.

