RACINE — The arrest of a Racine man on numerous drug charges capped a 10-month investigation by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit.

Kaleb Weaver, 26, was apprehended Thursday afternoon by Metro Drug Unit agents and members of the Violent Crime Task Force, according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation leads to successful raid Kaleb Weaver, age 26, of Racine was arrested on several drug-related charges on Nov. 10. – Credit: Racine County Jail

Agents executed search warrants at residences in the 1100 block of Marquette Street and the 4000 block of 17th Street. During the lengthy investigation, agents determined that drug sales were being conducted from the residences and the locations were also used to store drugs and guns.

Various drugs that included 16 ounces of Fentanyl were seized on Thursday, Nov. 10 along with guns, ammunition and more than $15K in US currency. – Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office Among the items found in the two residences were 3,622 Fentanyl-laced fake Oxycodone tablets containing a total of 16 ounces of Fentanyl. Also seized were 2.4 pounds of marijuana, a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun, a 45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, ammunition, digital scales, packaging materials, a cell phone, and $15,200 in US currency. The drugs carried an estimated street value of $35,000 to $45,000, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Weaver was being held in the Racine County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond. He is expected to make an initial appearance in Racine County District Court early next week. The sheriff’s office has recommended the following criminal charges against Weaver:

Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl while Armed as a Repeat Drug Offender

Three counts of Delivery of Fentanyl as a Repeat Drug Offender

Possession of THC With Intent to Deliver while Armed as a Repeat Drug Offender

Two counts of Keeper of a Drug Place while Armed as a Repeat Drug Offender

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

