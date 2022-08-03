The Racine Police Department officially welcomed eight new officers to the police force with an official swearing-in ceremony on Aug. 1. On the same day, the Caledonia Police Department welcomed two officers to their force.

Racine Police Department’s new officers

Per the City of Racine Police Department’s Facebook post, Brady Brenner, Khadeja Dismuke, Gabrielle Hood, Kenneth Meyer II, Jakyra Moore, Derrick Nerling, Bryce Spaulding, and Demariae Thomas are the newest officers to join the department.

Brady Brenner – Credit: RPD Khadeja Dismuke – Credit: RPD Gabrielle Hood – Credit: RPD Kenneth Meyer II – Credit: RPD

Jakyra Moore – Credit: RPD Derrick Nerling – Credit: RPD Bryce Spaulding – Credit: RPD Demariae Thomas – Credit: RPD

Caledonia Police Department’s new hires

Per the Village of Caledonia Police Department’s Facebook page, they are welcoming two officers to their force. One of which has experience as an officer with the Racine Police Department and the other with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. According to CPD, John Holimon and Kelsey Burnside are the newest hires.

Officer Holimon spent three-and-a-half years with the RPD before making his transfer to CPD. In addition to his experience, he has a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Louisiana Tech University. The department states that he will start field training next week.

The second newest hire is Officer Burnside, who has experience working at the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. Additionally, her educational experience includes a bachelor’s degree in Forensic Chemistry, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration. Burnside also has her master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration. The department states that she will attend the police academy at Gateway Technical College next week. Once the academy is completed, Officer Burnside will start her field training.

John Holimon with Chief of Police, Chris Botsch – Credit: CPD Kelsey Burnside with Chief of Police, Chris Botsch – Credit: CPD

