Find your outdoor escape in Racine County! Explore the various hiking trails from urban parts of the city and nature trails located just west of the Interstate. Whether you’re looking to tackle your next adventure, burn some calories, or have some fun with the family, hiking can be a fun activity for everyone.

Where will your next hike take you? Check out where you can go hiking in Racine County. These views can’t be beaten!

Explore places with multiple trails

1. Richard Bong State Recreation Area Address: 26313 Burlington Road, Kansasville, WI 53139 About: Wisconsin State Park passes are required to enter the park. The amenities include flat, hilly, open, and wooded hiking trails. Adaptive Equipment is available to access trails. Learn more online and view a list of the hiking trails.

2. Caledonia Conservancy Addresses: McCalvy/Erlandsson Tabor Woods parcel: 5131 Tabor Road, Caledonia, WI 53402

Gordon Tabor Woods parcel, 5118 Pine Tree Circle, Caledonia, WI 53402

King’s Corner, 4813 5 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53402

Trout Ponds Prairie, 4819 4 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53402

Neighborhood Central Walk, 1934 4-1/2 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53402

Short Road Trail Head, 6111 Short Road, Racine, WI 53402 About: The Caledonia Conservancy offers a variety of public to recreational trails and land to explore. Trails are marked for equestrian use or specifically for on-foot walking only. Leashed dogs are welcome. Learn more about various trails online.

3. River Bend Nature Center Address: 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Racine, WI 53404 About: Multiple trails are available at the nature center. Enjoy a hike near the Root River and take in the wildlife encompassed throughout the wooded area. View a map online.

Loop trails

4. Wadewitz Trail Loop Address: W. R. Wadewitz Nature Camp, 2716 Buena Park Road, Burlington, WI 53105 About: Enjoy 168 acres of wooded areas and grassy prairie lands. Enjoy the sounds of nature in a lesser-known spot tucked in the Village of Rochester. Trails are flat, unpaved, and give a glimpse into Wisconsin’s wildlife. Need more information? Look online at Racine County’s website.

5. Hiawatha Crossing Address: 3125 Highway H, SE Corners of Highways 11 & H, Sturtevant, WI 53177-1902 About: What most don’t know is that tucked behind a commercial building is the Hiawatha Crossing. The Hiawatha Crossing is a paved loop trail. It offers a secluded space to take a walk and gaze at native plants that are blooming. There are 2 detention ponds on site. Limited parking is available before the pathway.

6. WE Energies Trail Address: Access point: 7 Mile Road, east of Douglas Avenue/Route 32 (Racine) to E. Elm Road, east of S. Chicago Road/Route 32 (Oak Creek) About: The WE Energies Trail offers a portion of crushed limestone and paved trail. This hike will take you through some rolling hills, not far off the lakefront. These trails segway between Racine and Oak Creek in Racine and Milwaukee counties. Learn more using this guide.

7. Tichigan Wildlife Loop Address: Marsh Road, Waterford, WI 53185 About: Take a stroll at the Tichigan Wildlife Loop that stretches 1,280 acres in northwest Racine County. According to the DNR, the property can be found approximately 4 miles northwest of the village of Waterford off of Marsh Road and can be accessed off of Marsh Road, Bridge Drive, North Lake Drive, Highway 83, and Tichigan Road. In addition to hiking a loop, people who visit the park can watch birds, fish, hunt, trap, and view wildlife. Learn more online.

Other hiking trails

8. White River State Trail Address: Multiple entrances, view the DNR’s website for directions About: The White River State Trail spans 19 miles and follows along a former rail corridor. It runs through Elkhorn, Dover and Burlington. The trail passes by and through bridges, quaint towns, farmlands, fields, and wetland areas. The trail is mostly gravel and crushed limestone.

9. John Margis Wildlife Area Address: 7401 Fish Hatchery Road, Burlington, WI 53105 About: The John Margis Wildlife Area offers hiking on trails, kayaking, and the chance to watch wildlife in action. The wildlife area is located near Bohner Lake. The hiking pathways are mostly dirt paths and wooden paths.

10. Nicholson Wildlife Refuge Address: 1210 5 Mile Road, Franksville, WI 53126 About: This boardwalk hike will take you through Caledonia’s very own wildlife refuge. This easy trail is great for bird watching, admiring the wildlife, and taking in what this 122-acre park has to offer. The park is Caledonia’s largest park as well.

Other outdoor activities

Like this story? Become a subscriber for important local news stories and more with the Racine County Eye. Do you have a topic that you would like to see Emma cover in her writing? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com with your requests or suggestions for her next Top 5 or Top 10 list.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.