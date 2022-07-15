What’s happening in Racine County this week? The news is ever-changing and evolving; it’s important that you stay informed. From local events to crime reports, stay in the know. In case you’ve missed the local news, catch up now on these 10 stories.

1. Racine Public Library: 125th-anniversary block party

The Racine Public Library is turning another page in its own story as it turns 125 years old. The public is invited to celebrate this milestone with a blowout block party on July 16 at the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St. Read about the once-in-a-lifetime event and make plans to attend.

2. UW-Extension’s 5-minute fruit smoothie

A quick and easy fruit smoothie makes for the perfect summertime snack. UW-Extension offers a 5-minute fruit smoothie recipe that will make for an easy treat.

3. Relay for Life Racine, Spotlight Story on local breast cancer survivor

Relay For Life Racine will take place on Friday, July 15 at Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. Breast cancer survivor, Amanda Lipke, will be honored at the event as the honorary caregiver and guest speaker.

4. DHS provides guidance regarding formula shortage

The formula shortage continues and DHS wants to help you through it. Parents and guardians should understand the resources available. If they are unaware, read more.

5. Vote for your favorite farmers market

The nominations for the Racine County Eye’s Best of the Best: Farmers Markets are locked in. Now is your chance to cast your vote. Vote daily until July 21.

6. Join the swim team

Racine Unified School District is looking for high school girls to join their district-wide swimming and diving team. The season will officially start on August 9. Learn more below.

7. Get vaccinated

Children 6 months and older are now able to get vaccinated at the AMI vaccination clinic in Regency Mall. Schedule your appointment online or walk in to receive your free vaccine.

8. Audition now for ‘Native Gardens’

Show off your talents by auditioning for ‘Native Gardens’ at the Racine Theatre Guild. To note, both actors and crew members for “Native Gardens” will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions.

9. 100 years of Racine County Fair, send in photo submissions

Have you shown your horse or been involved in the 4H Horse Project at the Racine County Fair? If so, now is your chance to turn in your photos. By sending in your photos, you will be included in a beautifully-curated memorial documenting 100 years of the Horse Project.

10. Business Spotlight: Rusty’s Dry Goods

Rusty’s Dry Goods, 307 E. Main St., will open its doors at 11 a.m. on July 23. It will be the newest upscale men’s shop in Racine County carrying various home and gift items. Items in the store are made in small batches by small American businesses.

Bonus Story: Racine Roundup

The Racine County Eye is proud to announce a new partnership with Milwaukee’s TMJ4! Tune in every Thursday at 4:20 p.m. to watch as we talk with Symone Woolridge about some of our top stories for the week.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities.

