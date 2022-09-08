Catch up on this week’s news on the Racine County Eye. A lot is happening and you don’t have to miss out on the local action. Between community events, businesses opening, and politics, there’s a lot to read. To help streamline your reading, the following 10 stories are worth reading from the past week.

Events

Politics

Community

Business

Crime

Racine County Eye:

We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook (or Kenosha Lens) and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.