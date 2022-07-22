Racine County residents are busy as bees during the summertime. Despite being on the go, there’s no reason to miss out on the ever-changing news. Stay in the know by reading these 10 stories from this past week in Racine County.

1. Locals receive scholarships for college

John D. Hetland Memorial Scholarships have been awarded to Abigail Stultz and Caroline Mork. Both students will attend The University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall. Learn about the legacy of Officer Hetland in the following article.

2. Hanesakda gives back to veterans, receives award

Alex Hanesakda, the owner of SapSap, has been honored through the Wisconsin chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA-WI) in their AAPI (Asian American, Pacific Islander) Community Hero Recognition Program. Read about his humanitarian efforts below.

3. Recipe for a frozen summer treat

It’s the perfect time to put those in-season peaches to good use with this week’s UW-Extension Peach Pops recipe. Try the free recipe by clicking below.

4. Enter Racine County Eye’s contest

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens want to hear from you. In an essay of 500 words or less, tell us about what you did this summer. Click the article below to learn how to enter.

5. Grant goes to Gateway Technical College

Gateway Technical College is one of 32 community colleges this year to receive rock band Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation grant. It is the 4th year that the school has received the funding.

6. Events at the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library hosts a variety of programs and events. The public is invited to attend and check out what is offered by reading the article below.

7. Eyes on the pandemic

The number of food-insecure Wisconsinites has likely increased as the impact of pandemic-related relief initiatives has begun to fade. Meanwhile, government funding for Wisconsin’s FoodShare program is the highest it’s been in a decade. Read about this issue pressing community members.

8. Pet available for adoption

Ally, a senior cat is in need of a home. This gorgeous senior cat is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine Campus. Read more about the 9-year-old on our website below.

9. New suicide hotline number

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has officially launched in the United States. Wisconsinites who utilize the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline while in Wisconsin will be connected with a trained professional who is in-state.

10. Business Spotlight:

Owners and best friends — Megan Kramp and Elizabeth Olley — opened Neuro Advantage Rehabilitation located at. 13200 Globe Dr. Suite 206 in Mount Pleasant. They hope the center will provide help to an underserved population with some much-needed relief. They offer traditional physical and occupational therapy appointments, in addition to helping those with neurological conditions.

