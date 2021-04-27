Let’s celebrate mom in Racine this Mother’s Day! On May 9, 2021, we recognize those playing the important, motherly role in our lives. Whether she’s your biological mother, stepmom, mother-in-law, or just someone who’s stepped up to be that monumental figure in your life, let’s honor that person.

Together, you can celebrate by attending these different events and activities in Racine County. Looking for brunch or maybe something fun to do? Check out what Racine County has to offer.

1. Mother’s Day Tea

On May 9, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Social on Sixth and Boards by Emmie are collaborating to host a Mother’s Day Tea. This event will be held at Social on Sixth, 324 – 6th St.

Pastries and sandwiches will be served on unique vintage china and linens. The experience will be complete with good company and quality conversation. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own champagne and enjoy it from a flute provided. The event hosts will apply a corkage fee.

Seating for this event is limited. Further, tables will have seating available for 2, 4, or 6 people. To secure your spot, book tickets here.

2. Mother’s Day Mixed Garden Pot for Mom

Milaegar’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., is hosting an activity that both moms and children can enjoy. On May 1, 2021, there will be a Mother’s Day Garden Pot activity happening at Milaegar’s in Racine. For children ages 4 to 12 years old, an adult must accompany their child. This workshop costs $25 per child plus tax and includes a gift tag.

The potted plants will be cared for until May 8 or 9th. It can be a surprise or be an activity that both mom and children can complete together. Pre-register in stores or online.

A pre-planting service is available upon request. Further, Milaeger’s will personally plant it for you if you do not wish to attend in person. There is an additional $5 plus tax charge for this option. Buy Tickets for this event to secure your spot.

Lastly, there is a Mother’s Day Container Kit for in-store pickup only. The kit contains everything you need to plant your own container, including a 13″ pot with soil, 5″ geranium, and 8 bedding plants. The cost is $25.00 plus tax. Order yours for In-Store Pickup.

Further details can be found on their website here.

3. Mother’s Day Brunch

The Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Rd. Waterford, is offering a Mother’s Day Brunch in person for the whole family to enjoy. Brunch will be served on May 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Plantation Hall. The brunch cost is $32.99 for adults and $11.99 for children ages 3 to 10 years old.

Click here to see what is on the menu. For more information visit Cotton Exchange’s website here.

4. Mother’s Day Cookie Kit

Looking for something sweet for the sweetest person in your life? Quirky Cookies, a former Racine County Eye Business Spotlight, is offering Mother’s Day Cookie Kits To Go. This kit includes 4 frostings, 4 sprinkle bags, and cookies. The cookies are cut out in the shapes of a heart, flower, and MOM. Quirky Cookies is offering this for $22.

Likewise, if you just feel like snacking on a treat with your mom, there are Mother’s Day cookie specials available. Click here to see the specials.

5. Mother’s Day Carryout/Curbside Meal

Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., is offering a to-go option for Mother’s Day. Meals for this event need to be preordered by May 8. Expect to pick up your meals on Mother’s day from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Roma Lodge.

To place an order, call 262.886.3610. For more information about what menu options are being offered, click here.

6. Mother’s Day Custom T-shirt, Floral, and Cookie Event

Quotes and Cotton, 615 N. Pine St. Burlington, is having a one-of-a-kind event at their storefront for Mother’s Day. The event will take place on May 8 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This event welcomes families, significant others, moms, and anyone else you can think of.

Hansen Screenprinting will have their Pedal Press on-site to make custom Mother’s Day shirts. In a post that Quotes and Cotton posted here, rumor has it that there is a pocket on the limited edition tee. Another business, Not Without Cookies, will have cookies available too. Lastly, what’s Mother’s Day without flowers? Floral arrangements will also be available at the event.

If you’d rather shop online, do that here. Reach out to Quotes and Cotton here for more information.

7. Mom’s Day on Main

Explore Waterford is hosting Mom’s Day on Main, a community event on Main Street in Waterford, Wisconsin. Enjoy wine, shopping, music, and support local businesses by spending the day at this event. The event will be on May 1, starting at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and will be full of different activities that are fun for the whole family.

Stores on Main Street will be open for shopping. The Wine Walk tickets will cost $35 before May 1, and $40 on the 1st. This ticket will include food samples from local restaurants and a free bottle of wine.

There will be a craft show happening in Creative Spaces. Music will be happening too, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Kenny & The Night Owls will play at Cafe 213. Also, Jackie Brown will play at 2nd St. from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Visit the Facebook event here for tickets and more details.

8. Mother’s Day Luxury Picnic

Olive Charcuterie offers a one-of-a-kind experience this Mother’s Day for Mothers and anyone else who’d like to join in on the fun. This experience is a great photo opportunity and the perfect opportunity to snack on some Wisconsin favorites, cheese, and meats! The idea is simple; you show up. Olive Charcuterie will set up and clean up your luxury Mother’s Day picnic anywhere in Racine. This event includes a personalized candle, bouquet of flowers, bags, and an instant camera with film to capture the day.

Visit the website here to inquire.

9. Brunch at Blue Bear

If you are looking for a restaurant that locally sources and serves dishes created from scratch, you may want to check out Blue Bear. Due to COVID-19, they have multiple setups that can be reserved so that you may safely dine on Mother’s Day.

They have plenty of vegan, gluten-free, all-natural ingredients. Booking a dome for a group of 6 to 8 people means that you will have a secluded private dining experience. Perfect for cooler spring nights and ventilated for warmer days. With the $50 booking fee comes a bottle of wine or a round of mimosas.

For Mother’s day, you can call 262-583-3131 to reserve or visit their website here.

10. Take-Home Mother’s Day Brunch

Apple Holler’s indoor dining room located at 5006 South Sylvania Ave is currently closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy what they have to offer.

Choose from Slow Roasted Turkey, Apple Cider Glazed Ham, and Slow Roasted Prime Rib with all the fixings. You can have the meal prepared and ready to eat. You can pick up the meals on May 8 starting at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m and on May 9 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Apple Holler.

Further, place your orders by noon on Wednesday, May 5. Call 262.884.7100 or click here to reserve your meal.

