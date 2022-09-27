Instead of going door to door this Halloween, families can go trunk to trunk. In Southeastern Wisconsin, 10 Trunk-or-Treat Events are happening that you and your family can participate in.

Get those costumes ready and plan your schedule to fit in these Trunk-or-Treat events.

1. Gateway Technical College 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat

Gateway Technical College is hosting its second annual trunk-or-treat at the Kenosha Campus, 3520-30th Ave. It will be held on Oct. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. and provide children with a safe and fun way to have Halloween fun.

The event started as a way for recruits in Gateway’s law enforcement academy to serve during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It continues to be a way for children in the community to safely trick-or-treat at an outdoor event.

More details about this event can be found on the school’s website.

2. Caledonia Police & Fire Department Treat and Greet

This Halloween families can get to know the Caledonia Police and Fire Departments at Swans Pumpkin Farm, 5930 County Highway H, for a full day of fun at their Treat and Greet event.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 16.

There will be free pumpkins for children ages 12 and under, courtesy of the farm. Attendees can also touch a truck at this event. Caledonia Police and Fire will be there handing out candy, decorating pumpkins, and connecting with community members.

3. Christ Church United Methodist Trunk-or- Treat

Christ Church United Methodist presents its annual Trunk or Treat event. It is a free community event for the whole family. You do not have to be a member of the church to attend. Entertainment will be offered by The Puppet Underground, balloons by Doodleloons, plus candy and treats.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the church parking lot, 5109 Washington Ave., Racine. More information can be found online.

4. Mount Pleasant Annual Trunk-or-Treat

On Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. families are welcome to attend Mount Pleasant’s free annual Trunk or Treat event hosted by Mount Pleasant Park and Rec and the Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni. It will be held at the Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

Local businesses and/or organizations will be handing out materials and candy to participants. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged to be worn at the event. All children must be accompanied by an adult when attending.

In addition to the Trunk or Treat, fun activities from the Park and Rec Department will be taking place.

Interested in having a booth/trunk at the event? Email Brittany at bbodnar@mtpleasantwi.gov.

5. Raymond Elementary School Trunk-or-Treat

Trunk or Treat at Raymond Elementary School, 2659 76th St, is happening on Oct. 26. From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., families are encouraged to attend and get treats. There will be candy being handed out, prizes, and a contest happening for the best decorations.

Raymond’s PTO is hosting the event. They ask that those interested in having a trunk at the event support those with food allergies. Display a teal pumpkin outside your booth if you have allergy friendly treats or prizes.

Learn more about getting involved on their website.

6. Boo at the Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm

Trick or Treat at the Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm, 6831 Big Bend Rd, in Waterford on Oct. 22. The event will start from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

Enjoy a day on the farm getting treats, face painting, candy, and visiting animals. Costumes are encouraged when attending this one-time event.

Details about the event can be found on their Facebook page.

7. B Lazy Diner Trunk-or-Treat

B Lazy Diner is hosting their annual Trunk or Treat. The event is happening on Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 7910 S Loomis Road in Wind Lake.

Bring your decorated vehicle and hand out candy or prizes to people attending. Costumes are encouraged. The diner will supply goodie bags for the children.

8. Tender Touch Therapy Trunk-or-Treat

Racine County Eye’s former business spotlight Tender Touch Therapy is hosting Trunk or Treat at their new location in Kenosha at 3615 Washington Road.

The event will starts from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. It will take place in the rear parking lot of the clinic. In addition to patients who go to Tender Touch Therapy, the public is also welcome.

More information is available on their page.

9. Trunk-or-Treat on 63th Street

Trunk or Treat with Kenosha’s businesses and organizations from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. Families are encouraged to dress up and trick-or-treating in uptown Kenosha. The event will take place in the Uptown Brass Center, 1901 63rd Street.

There will be a costume contest and a best-decorated trunk contest happening. The event is free.

More information is available by contacting Playspace Kenosha.

10. Boo at the Zoo

The only trunks at the Zoo are the elephant trunks. Regardless, the Racine Zoo is hosting its annual Boo at the Zoo event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 29. The event will take place outdoors.

Families are welcome to trick-or-treat with the animals and participate in a variety of other Halloween activities. Boo at the Zoo is included with regular zoo admission.

Read more on their website.

Fall fun in Racine County

Events

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.