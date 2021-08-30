Labor Day barbecues are back, and that means lots of great side dishes to go along with the main course. Whether you’re hosting the party or bringing your contribution to a potluck, you’ll want to make sure your side dish is memorable and exciting, which means plain old potato salad just won’t cut it.

Read on for a slew of unique barbecue sides.

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Corn Salad

Spice it up with this jalapeño popper grilled corn salad from Wonky Wonderful. It’s creamy, cheesy, spicy, a little bit sweet, and has the unmistakable salty, savory flavor of bacon. Or, you can leave the bacon out and serve up a side dish that vegetarians will love. (It’ll still be great without it.)

Pizza Rolls

Everyone likes pizza, but it’s rare to find it at a barbecue. It’s tough to cook on a grill and just isn’t a typical barbecue food, regardless of how delicious it is. But with these stuffed pizza rolls from The Girl Who Ate Everything, you can bring the flavors of pizza literally anywhere, barbecues included. Just roll up these bite-size wonders and let the compliments wash over you.

Green Goddess Potato Salad

Regular potato salad may be a little bit tired, but it’s not really a barbecue without some kind of potatoes. This green goddess potato salad from The Pioneer Woman is a fantastic way to raise the bar with tarragon, anchovies, and shallots all coming together to make an incredible tangy, creamy dressing for perfectly cooked red potatoes.

Summer Panzanella

What’s panzanella? Well, it’s a combination of all the best fresh summer veggies from your garden and crispy cubes of bread. This version from Delish is crispy, crunchy, and light, not to mention a snap to pull together.

Photo: gradyreese via gettyimages.com

Sriracha Sesame Potato Salad

If you know or are a vegan, you know it can be a little challenging to find things for them to eat at a barbecue. Solve that problem with this sriracha sesame potato salad from Vegan Yack Attack. It’s spicy, filling, and delicious, and is a cinch to make.

Chocolate-Covered Cherry Pie Pops

You’ve probably had cake pops by now. Maybe you’ve even tried making them yourself. But here we have chocolate-covered cherry pie pops from I Wash You Dry. That’s right. Cherry pie on a stick, covered in chocolate, and decked out with sprinkles.

Cannoli Dip

Much like pizza, cannoli are nearly universally liked. But they’re difficult to make and don’t travel especially well if you’re headed across town to a friend’s house. That’s where cannoli dip from Julie’s Eats and Treats comes in. It brings all of the flavors of cannoli with none of the hassle.

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Chips and salsa is one of the world’s perfect foods. It’s easy, it’s delicious, and it can be eaten anywhere. Take it up a notch by making pineapple salsa from Delish, a slightly sweet twist on the classic that gets just a little smoke from grilling the pineapple first.

Grilled Chocolate Brownies in an Orange

This recipe from Bigger Bolder Baking might seem a little out there, but if you like orange-infused chocolate, it’s the one for you. You pour brownie batter into hollowed-out oranges and place them on the grill. The orange pulp flavors the brownie as it cooks, resulting in a unique and delicious creation.

Banana Splits On a Stick

It’s hot. You might not want to fire up the oven to prepare a dish to bring to a barbecue and would prefer a no-cook option instead. That’s where these banana splits on a stick from The Spruce Eats come in. You thread fruits onto a skewer, dip in melted chocolate and let them harden. Just like that, you’ve got a crowd-pleasing dessert without even thinking about the oven.

Whether you’re in charge of the appetizer or the dessert, these creative dishes are just the thing to stand out and take that Labor Day or summer barbecue to a whole new level!

