A lot is happening in Racine County. Events, festivals, and celebrations are in full swing. If you haven’t had the chance to catch up on what’s happening locally, check out these stories that you may have missed.

Stay informed and plan your summer around the events happening in Racine County.

1. Racine HarborMarket

The Racine HarborMarket kicked off its first event of the season. A bountiful amount of food, vendors, and locals strolled the streets of Downtown Racine to participate in the first market for the HarborMarket venture. Read about the festivities as well as when you can come back for another day at the market.

2. Chicken Grease to perform at Music on the Monument

Music on the Monument is back for its 20th year in Downtown Racine. Catch a show by the one and only, Chicken Grease. Chicken Grease is playing a soul/funk show at Downtown Racine’s Monument Square on July 8. Read more on Racine County Eye’s event page.

3. St. Lucy’s Festival

The St. Lucy’s festival is back on for another year. Unlike the most recent years when the festival was adapting to meet COVID-19 precautions, this year’s festival is back to how it once was. Enjoy time with family and friends at this year’s weekend-long event. Read details about the event on our events page.

4. Into the Woods

Support local theatre and performers by purchasing tickets to “Into The Woods” at the Racine Theatre Guild. “Into the Woods” will be performed from July 15 through 31. Learn more online.

5. Casting Call

Want to get your own feet on stage? There is a casting call for “The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls” by Keli Goff through the Black Arts Council of Racine. The production, directed by Olivia Turquoise, will be Sept. 10 and 11. Audition dates are Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9. Find more details on our website.

6. The Jimmy Lerose Band at Music on the Monument

Get ready to rock! The Jimmy Lerosee Band will be performing at Music on the Monument on July 15. Learn more on Racine County Eye’s events page.

7. 125th Anniversary at the Racine Public Library

Toss those books to the side for a day and attend the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Racine Public Library. On July 16 from10 a.m. to 8 p.m. there will be a spectacular block party with something for everyone and then some. Find all the details online.

8. Stone Theory at Saturday Sounds

Stone Theory will be playing at Saturday Sounds in Downtown Racine. Listen to this local band play on July 16 from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Find more details on our events page.

9. SCAN’s Cones For Kids

SCAN’s Cones For Kids is taking place on July 20. This unique fundraiser includes treat tasting, family activities, and a silent auction for family-friendly prizes. Read here for more specifics on this important fundraiser for Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN).

10. Jazz in July

Get ready to move to the music at Jazz in July. This outdoor fundraising event will take place on July 31, 2022, at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church. Jazz in July raises funds to provide valuable resources for the Senior Companion Program, a nonprofit in Racine. Find out more here.

