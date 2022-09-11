RACINE — September’s BONK! will be a special night with poets from around the country, celebrating the 100 Thousand Poets for Change movement. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6 pm until 7:30 pm on Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. Curated and hosted by Alex Reilly, BONK! will feature poets, writers, and musicians both locally and from across the country sharing pieces about social justice and change. A link to the Zoom event, Facebook feed and more information about this event can be found on the BONK! website.

Calling all poets and performance artists

We are looking for poets, writers, musicians, dancers, visual artists, and other performance artists to share an original piece pertaining to social justice or change. Each performer will have five minutes to showcase their work. If you or someone you know would be interested in sharing their talent, contact BONK! via email at contact@bonkseries.org, phone at 262-989-2930, or on Facebook.

100 Thousand Poets for Change

This month’s event will be part of 100 Thousand Poets for Change, a grassroots organization that brings communities together to call for environmental, social, and political change within the framework of peace and sustainability. An event that began primarily with poet organizers, 100 Thousand Poets for Change has grown into an interdisciplinary coalition with year-round events with various performers from around the world.

About BONK! BONK! exists to bring healing, justice, equity, joy, connection, and quality of life to the Racine community and beyond, through a variety of educational and community-building initiatives, including a world-class performing arts series. The BONK! series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in the fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over thirteen years now. BONK! Is made possible by The Racine Public Library, the Racine Community Foundation, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, and Olde Madrid restaurant. For more information, visit the BONK! Series website, contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930, or send an e-mail to bonk.racine@gmail.com.

