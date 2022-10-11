RACINE — The Racine Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15).

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign message is: ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, said in a news release.

The Racine Fire Department shares these key home fire escape planning tips:

Fire Prevention Week events

Racine Fire Department personnel, in cooperation with the Racine Unified School District, will hold Fire Prevention Week campaign events starting this week from 4 to 6 p.m. at these community centers:

Tuesday – Dr. John Bryant Center, 601 21 st St.

St. Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Cesar Chavez Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities, please contact the Racine Fire Department at 262-635-7915. For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit the National Fire Protection Association and sparky.org, the NFPA’s specially-designed website for kids.

Police & Fire

