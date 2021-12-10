Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran scored early and often in an 84-48 win over Kewaskum for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 10.

In recent action on December 4, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran faced off against Racine William Horlick and Kewaskum took on West Bend East on November 30 at West Bend East High School. For a full recap, click here.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran roared in front of Kewaskum 47-29 to begin the second quarter.

