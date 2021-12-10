Saddled up and ready to go, Burlington spurred past Lake Geneva Badger 54-36 at Burlington High on December 10 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 2 , Lake Geneva Badger squared up on South Milwaukee in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.