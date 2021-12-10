Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Waukesha North 91-48 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 10.

In recent action on December 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial faced off against Hartland Arrowhead and Waukesha North took on Muskego on December 3 at Waukesha North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Crusaders’ offense struck to a 91-48 lead over the Northstars at the intermission.

The Crusaders made the first move by forging a 38-34 margin over the Northstars after the first half.

