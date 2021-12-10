Racine Case took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Kenosha Indian Trail high school and 73-38 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 10.

The Eagles’ offense thundered to a 73-38 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

The first half gave the Eagles a 41-18 lead over the Hawks.

