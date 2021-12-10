Stretched out and finally snapped, Oconomowoc put just enough pressure on Mukwonago to earn an 81-67 victory during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

Oconomowoc opened with a 59-52 advantage over Mukwonago through the first half.

In recent action on December 4, Oconomowoc faced off against Milwaukee Vincent and Mukwonago took on Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran on December 1 at Mukwonago High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.