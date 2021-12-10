Kenosha Tremper edged Racine William Horlick in a close 68-62 encounter for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 10.

Recently on December 4 , Racine William Horlick squared up on Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Kenosha Tremper’s shooting moved to a 48-45 lead over Racine William Horlick at the half.

