Wauwatosa East edged Wauwatosa West in a close 67-64 encounter in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 10.

Wauwatosa East moved over Wauwatosa West when the fourth half began 66-63.

The first half gave Wauwatosa East a 10-4 lead over Wauwatosa West.

Recently on December 4 , Wauwatosa West squared up on Oshkosh West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.