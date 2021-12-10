Hartland Arrowhead started fast, and it was a good thing in a 44-40 victory where Waukesha West refused to fold for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 10.

Recently on November 30 , Hartland Arrowhead squared up on Muskego in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Hartland Arrowhead kept a 44-40 intermission margin at Waukesha West’s expense.

The first half gave Hartland Arrowhead a 39-24 lead over Waukesha West.

