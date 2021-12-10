Wauwatosa West broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Wauwatosa East 48-40 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 10.

In recent action on November 30, Wauwatosa East faced off against Milwaukee Messmer and Wauwatosa West took on West Bend East on December 1 at West Bend East High School. For a full recap, click here.

