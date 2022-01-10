West Allis Central offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Milwaukee South Division with an all-around effort during this 68-13 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 10.

In recent action on January 4, West Allis Central faced off against Greendale and Milwaukee South Division took on Milwaukee North Division on January 5 at Milwaukee North Division High School. For more, click here.

