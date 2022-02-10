Racine Case rolled past Kenosha St. Joseph for a comfortable 80-53 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 10.

In recent action on February 4, Racine Case faced off against Kenosha Tremper and Kenosha St Joseph took on Wind Point The Prairie on February 4 at Kenosha St Joseph High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.