Kenosha Christian Life controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 71-24 victory over Milwaukee Messmer in Wisconsin girls basketball on February 10.

In recent action on February 3, Milwaukee Messmer faced off against Jackson Living Word Lutheran and Kenosha Christian Life took on Brookfield on January 29 at Brookfield Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.