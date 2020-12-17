10403 Lakeshore Dr., Pleasant Prairie
You’ll be mesmerized by the sunrise and breathtaking views all year round from this lakefront property that offers almost 80 ft of frontage.
Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 full, and 2 1/2 bath home that offers hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and open concept living with views from every room.
If you’ve been waiting for lakefront property, now’s your chance. Bring your decorating ideas; your lookout basement will afford you an additional family room or possible bedroom space as well.
Interested in a private showing for this home? Contact Char Nikolai at Cove Realty at (262) 909-8106.
