No need for worry, Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 54-0 shutout of New Berlin West at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High on September 10 in Wisconsin football action.

In recent action on August 27, Waukesha Catholic Memorial faced off against Antioch and New Berlin West took on Greenfield on August 27 at New Berlin West High School. Click here for a recap

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the third and fourth quarters.

The Crusaders’ offense pulled ahead to a 54-0 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over New Berlin West after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.