No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Greenfield followed in overpowering Cudahy 44-0 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on September 10.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Hustlin’ Hawks registered a 44-0 advantage at intermission over the Packers.

The first quarter gave the Hustlin’ Hawks a 20-0 lead over the Packers.

Recently on August 27 , Greenfield squared up on New Berlin West in a football game . For more, click here.

