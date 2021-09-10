Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran controlled the action to earn a strong 52-6 win against Whitefish Bay Dominican in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 10.

Recently on August 26 , Whitefish Bay Dominican squared up on University School of Milwaukee in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave the Wolfpack a 26-0 lead over the Knights.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.