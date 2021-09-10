Franklin earned a convincing 62-6 win over Racine Park during this Wisconsin football game.

Recently on August 27 , Franklin squared up on Fond du Lac in a football game . For more, click here.

No points meant no hope for the Panthers as they could not cut into their deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Sabers’ dominance showed as they carried a 62-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Franklin’s offense pulled ahead to a 49-0 lead over Racine Park at halftime.

Franklin stormed in front of Racine Park 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

