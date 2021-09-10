Sussex Hamilton collected a 28-12 victory over Germantown in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 10.

Sussex Hamilton struck over Germantown when the fourth quarter began 28-6.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 21-0 at halftime.

The Chargers breathed fire in front of the Warhawks 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Germantown faced off against Hartford and Sussex Hamilton took on Greenfield Whitnall on August 27 at Greenfield Whitnall High School. For a full recap, click here.

