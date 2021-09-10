Grafton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 49-7 victory over Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran at Grafton High on September 10 in Wisconsin football action.

Grafton’s rule showed as it carried a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Black Hawks kept a 21-7 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Grafton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran after the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Grafton faced off against Cedarburg and Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran took on Waukesha North on August 27 at Waukesha North High School. Click here for a recap

