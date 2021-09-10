Too much too quick, Slinger ripped off a torrid start and knocked off Mequon Homestead 20-14 on September 10 in Wisconsin football action.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Owls jumped in front of the Highlanders 20-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

Slinger opened with a 20-7 advantage over Mequon Homestead through the first quarter.

