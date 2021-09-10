Wales Kettle Moraine poked just enough holes in Oconomowoc’s defense to garner a taut 29-26 victory on September 10 in Wisconsin football action. .

In recent action on August 27, Wales Kettle Moraine faced off against Shorewood Shore/Mess and Oconomowoc took on Menomonee Falls on August 27 at Menomonee Falls High School. For more, click here.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.

Wales Kettle Moraine’s edge showed as it carried a 29-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wales Kettle Moraine’s offense jumped to a 10-7 lead over Oconomowoc at halftime.

Wales Kettle Moraine darted in front of Oconomowoc 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.