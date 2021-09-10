A suffocating defensive performance helped Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-Op blank Manitowoc Roncalli 64-0 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-Op’s upper-hand showed as it carried a 57-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 50-0 at intermission.

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-Op drew first blood by forging a 50-0 margin over Manitowoc Roncalli after the first quarter.

