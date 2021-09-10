Howards Grove charged Manitowoc Lutheran and collected a 25-14 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Manitowoc Lutheran squared up on Mishicot in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 25-14 tie.

Howards Grove jumped over Manitowoc Lutheran when the fourth quarter began 19-8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 13-8 lead over the Lancers.

