Mcfarland collected a 27-10 victory over East Troy in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 10.

The Spartans’ upper-hand showed as they carried a 27-2 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mcfarland’s offense took charge to a 21-2 lead over East Troy at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 14-0 lead over the Trojans.

