Early action on the scoreboard pushed Muskego to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mukwonago 20-14 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Mukwonago squared up on Whitefish Bay in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The Warriors’ leg-up showed as they carried a 20-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors’ offense struck to a 17-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

The Warriors opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.