A stalwart defense refused to yield as Village of Pewaukee shutout New Berlin Eisenhower 37-0 on September 10 in Wisconsin football.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates enjoyed a gross margin over the Lions with a 37-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Pirates opened a narrow 15-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

The Pirates drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Greendale and Village of Pewaukee took on Port Washington on August 27 at Port Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

