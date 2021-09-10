Whitefish Bay’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Glendale Nicolet 35-6 in Wisconsin high school football action on September 10.

In recent action on August 27, Glendale Nicolet faced off against Oshkosh North and Whitefish Bay took on Mukwonago on August 27 at Mukwonago High School. For a full recap, click here.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Blue Dukes fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

