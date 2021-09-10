With little to no wiggle room, Oak Creek nosed past Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Co-Op 21-18 at Oak Creek High on September 10 in Wisconsin football action.

The Knights authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Red Devils in the second and final quarters.

Oak Creek broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-18 lead over Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Co-Op.

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Co-Op showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Oak Creek as the first quarter ended.

Recently on August 27 , Oak Creek squared up on Waterford in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

