Wauwatosa East’s defense throttled Milwaukee Pius XI, resulting in a shutout win 21-0 in Wisconsin high school football on September 10.

The Red Raiders darted over the Popes when the fourth quarter began 14-0.

Wauwatosa East’s offense darted to a 7-0 lead over Milwaukee Pius XI at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Milwaukee Pius XI faced off against Milwaukee St Thomas More and Wauwatosa East took on South Milwaukee on August 27 at Wauwatosa East High School.

