Kenosha Tremper poked just enough holes in Racine William Horlick’s defense to garner a taut 42-41 victory at Racine William Horlick High on September 10 in Wisconsin football action. .

The clock was the only thing that stopped Kenosha Tremper, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-13 final quarter, too.

Racine William Horlick had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Kenosha Tremper 28-21.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 20-14 at halftime.

The start wasn’t the problem for Racine William Horlick, who began with a 20-14 edge over Kenosha Tremper through the end of the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Racine William Horlick squared up on Burlington in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.