Impressive was a ready adjective for Reedsville’s 48-7 throttling of Fredonia Ozaukee in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 10.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave Reedsville a 6-0 lead over Fredonia Ozaukee.

