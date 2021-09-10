The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but St. Francis didn’t mind, dispatching Milwaukee St. Thomas More 19-18 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

In recent action on August 27, Milwaukee St Thomas More faced off against Milwaukee Pius XI and St Francis took on Beloit Turner on August 27 at St Francis High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Milwaukee St. Thomas More turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but St. Francis put the game on ice.

The Mariners broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-0 lead over the Cavaliers.

Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 intermission score.

